Today is Wednesday July 29, 2020
Game on! ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ to resume studio production after COVID-19 shutdown

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2020 at 8:04 am
Jeopardy! Productions, Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are heading back to the studio.

According to Deadline, the long-running television shows will begin production in Los Angeles as early as this week after being shutdown due to COVID-19.

Both shows are planning to implement a few changes keep both staff and contestants safe. In addition to regular testing and PPE, to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Wheel of Fortune will have a redesigned wheel while Jeopardy will place more space between the contestant podiums.

Recently, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gave fans an optimistic update in his battle against Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, assuring them he’d be back to work as soon as he could. 

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! Productions just announced it will open the vault for a four-week retrospective series starting July 20. The throwback series will, “highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.”

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

