TYLER — Tyler Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for Dewayne Black, 43. He was reported missing on Sunday, July 26. Black was last seen Saturday, July 25, on foot near the University of Texas Health Science Center off of 271. He stated he was going to start walking to Longview. He exited the vehicle without a cell phone, ID or wallet. Black is a black male with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, denim shorts, blue shoes and a black head wrap. He is 6’1″ and approximately 190 pounds. Please contact Detective Simington at (903) 531-1099 with any information that would aid in finding Dewayne Black.