TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court took action steps Tuesday to approve an interlocal agreement with the Northeast Texas Public Health District in offering more help for contract tracing. The move provides office space and equipment to expand COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Smith County has loaned several employees from the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to help local health authorities, from the outset of the pandemic to help identify individuals who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

When a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the NET Health’s contact tracing team interviews that person about their recent activities and who they have had close contact with during the time frame when they may have transmitted the virus to another. Those exposed individuals, in turn, are contacted to let them know they may have been exposed to COVID-19 so they can take appropriate steps to quarantine, if necessary, and to closely watch for the onset of symptoms.