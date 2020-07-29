Today is Wednesday July 29, 2020
New AD announced at TVCC in Athens

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2020 at 1:23 pm
ATHENS — Trinity Valley Community College has announced a new Athletic Director. According to a news brief from the school, Eddie Kite, who is finishing his first year as athletic coordinator, has been promoted to athletic director. Kite replaces Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., who this past week completed an eight-year tenure as vice president of student services. Kinzer served as athletic director the last two years. In addition to that move, co-head softball coach Kathleen Rodriguez has been named women’s athletic coordinator. Rodriguez is starting her fifth year at the college.

