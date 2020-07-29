TYLER — Smith County recognized Kelli White during Commissioners Court on Tuesday. White was celebrated for 20 years service to the county. White was sworn in as Smith County Treasurer on March 1, 2005. She worked as Smith County Assistant Treasurer from July 2000 to March 2005. Others recognized with 20 Years were Scott Smith, Adult Probation; and Geraldine Lauter, Sheriff’s Office.

Others recognition awards went to:

Ralph Caraway, District Attorney’s Office; Shaneikwa Sanders, Juvenile Services for 15 years

Melissa Wilgus, District Attorney’s Office; Xochilt Benitez and Justin Eakin, Sheriff’s Office for 10 years

Robbie Williamson, AgriLife; and Matthew Christian, Norman Halbrooks, and Ethan Isaacks, Sheriff’s Office for 5 years.