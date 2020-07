LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum will continue their free summer lecture series on Thursday. The event happens Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Rickey Carter & Steve Coats are schedule to speak on “Oil For Victory; The Big Inch Pipeline.” This lecture tells the story of how the Big Inch Pipeline came about an how it was one the main contributing factors to the allies wining World War II. The series continues at the Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center.