ATHENS — Athens ISD has announced a delay to start of their school year, scheduled to begin next Monday. The district announced on their social media page that they will be pushing the start date back, for at least a week. The decision is a result of a criminal ransomware attack, which encrypted all of the data stored on the school districts servers, various backups including teachers devices, student schedules, grades and assignments.

The district said to the best of their knowledge no personal data has been compromised. AISD voted to pay the ransom of $50,000, after an emergency board meeting on Wednesday. The district says they do have cyber attack insurance.

Cyber security research firm Emsisoft says the the U.S. was impacted by attacks on 966 government agencies, educational institutions and healthcare providers, in 2019 alone. Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill told KTBB it’s the latest way criminals have found to attack, “It’s easy, I mean as long as you’ve got a connection to the internet, you’ve got availability. You don’t have to go to a bank to rob it anymore, you can sit behind your computer and do it.”