Today is Thursday July 30, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas passes grim milestone of 6,100 COVID-19 deaths

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2020 at 4:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas passed a grim milestone of more of 6,100 deaths caused by the coronavirus with 313 newly-reported fatalities Wednesday. The stark figures push the Texas death total to 6,190 since the state recorded its first coronavirus death in early March. Death tolls escalated rapidly in recent weeks as the state saw a surge of newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations in June and July. Texas also reported 9,595 virus patients in the hospital and 9,042 newly confirmed cases, the most in nearly a week. The U.S. passed 150,000 total virus deaths on Wednesday.

Texas passes grim milestone of 6,100 COVID-19 deaths

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2020 at 4:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas passed a grim milestone of more of 6,100 deaths caused by the coronavirus with 313 newly-reported fatalities Wednesday. The stark figures push the Texas death total to 6,190 since the state recorded its first coronavirus death in early March. Death tolls escalated rapidly in recent weeks as the state saw a surge of newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations in June and July. Texas also reported 9,595 virus patients in the hospital and 9,042 newly confirmed cases, the most in nearly a week. The U.S. passed 150,000 total virus deaths on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement