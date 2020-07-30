AUSTIN (AP) – Texas passed a grim milestone of more of 6,100 deaths caused by the coronavirus with 313 newly-reported fatalities Wednesday. The stark figures push the Texas death total to 6,190 since the state recorded its first coronavirus death in early March. Death tolls escalated rapidly in recent weeks as the state saw a surge of newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations in June and July. Texas also reported 9,595 virus patients in the hospital and 9,042 newly confirmed cases, the most in nearly a week. The U.S. passed 150,000 total virus deaths on Wednesday.