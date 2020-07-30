Today is Thursday July 30, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2020 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MIDLAND (AP) – President Donald Trump took sweeping digs at so-called “crazy left radical Democrats” on a fundraising trip to the fracking fields of West Texas. With his poll numbers lagging, the president launched unsubstantiated claims Wednesday that a Democratic administration would destroy everything from the country’s suburbs to the U.S. energy industry. The oil and gas industry is still struggling with the pandemic economic downturn and global oversupply. While prices have rebounded to around $40 a barrel, that’s still below what some producers need to break even. But Trump assured a crowd in West Texas that “We’re OK now. We’re back.”

Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2020 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MIDLAND (AP) – President Donald Trump took sweeping digs at so-called “crazy left radical Democrats” on a fundraising trip to the fracking fields of West Texas. With his poll numbers lagging, the president launched unsubstantiated claims Wednesday that a Democratic administration would destroy everything from the country’s suburbs to the U.S. energy industry. The oil and gas industry is still struggling with the pandemic economic downturn and global oversupply. While prices have rebounded to around $40 a barrel, that’s still below what some producers need to break even. But Trump assured a crowd in West Texas that “We’re OK now. We’re back.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement