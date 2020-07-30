MIDLAND (AP) – President Donald Trump took sweeping digs at so-called “crazy left radical Democrats” on a fundraising trip to the fracking fields of West Texas. With his poll numbers lagging, the president launched unsubstantiated claims Wednesday that a Democratic administration would destroy everything from the country’s suburbs to the U.S. energy industry. The oil and gas industry is still struggling with the pandemic economic downturn and global oversupply. While prices have rebounded to around $40 a barrel, that’s still below what some producers need to break even. But Trump assured a crowd in West Texas that “We’re OK now. We’re back.”