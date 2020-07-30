HOUSTON (AP) – A museum in Houston honoring the nation’s Black Buffalo Soldiers has been vandalized with graffiti, including with a symbol that appears to be a swastika. According to a police report filed Tuesday, residents who live near the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum discovered the facility had been vandalized. The vandalism happened either Monday or Tuesday. The museum has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Museum CEO Desmond Bertrand-Pitts says in a Facebook post that the facility has “never dealt with such disrespect, hate and racism.” The Buffalo Soldiers were the first regiments of Black soldiers authorized to serve during peacetime, being established in 1866.