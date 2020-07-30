NEW YORK (AP) – An attorney for J.C. Penney told a bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the company is going forward with a sale of its business and expects the deal to be completed by the fall. The potential sale comes as Plano, Texas-based Penney is looking at three bidders, which the company hasn’t named. During an address in bankruptcy court, Joshua Sussberg, an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis, lambasted an article published earlier this week by The New York Post that reported a $1.75 billion bid from Sycamore Partners to buy Penney and merge with another struggling chain Belk Inc. He called the report “ill-informed.” The 118-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-May, marking the biggest retailer to buckle under the financial fallout from the coronavirus.