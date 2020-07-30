BREAKING NEWS: Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate and affable business magnate, died Thursday after being hospitalized for coronavirus. Cain, 74, first went to an Atlanta hospital for treatment on July 1, his staff had said. His death was announced on Herman Cain’s website and Facebook page. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” the statement on his website said, noting there were “hopeful indicators” in recent days that he’d recover but adding: “And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

Just days ago, Cain’s staff said in several tweets he was undergoing oxygen treatment but his organs and other systems were strong, , according to Fox News. Cain, the co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump, attended the president’s rally in Tulsa without a mask on June 20. Cain was diagnosed in 2006 with stage 4 colon cancer that metastasized to his liver and was given a 30 percent chance of survival. He successfully underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission since.