TYLER — A former fire fighter has plead guilty to uploading pornographic images of minors on Snapchat. Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, will serve 18 years after pleading guilty on Thursday, to 7 counts of possession of child pornography with the internet to promote. Franks was seen wearing his uniform, in some of the photos. Franks is a former employee with the Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 as a Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department firefighter. Franks received 18 years for each charge, but the charges will be served concurrently. Silas will also receive credit for time served, which began in December of last year.

According to the arrest affidavit, Franks used his Snapchat account to upload 11 files of apparent child pornography. Franks was using the IP address (Wi-Fi) of the Red Springs Fire Department to upload files, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Based on Snapchat records, the affidavit states that his account used the department’s Wi-Fi for Snapchat 278 times to upload pornographic files of children on July 15.