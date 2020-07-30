LONGVIEW — Buckner Retirement Services received its third Great Place to Work certification by the Great Place to Work Institute. Buckner made the announcement Thursday, The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across their six senior living communities in Texas, including Buckner Westminster Place in Longview.

The certification comes about after being evaluated on more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.