Today is Thursday July 30, 2020
Blood drive scheduled for Monday at Christus on S. Broadway

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2020 at 3:33 pm
TYLER — Chick-fil-A will host a blood drive in Tyler to help boost the local blood supply. The campaign will take place at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital South Tyler, at 8389 S. Broadway, Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will take place in the parking lot on one of two Carter BloodCare buses. Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903-571-9667, or by clicking the link. https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116316.

