TEA will allow ISD’s free access to support system

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2020 at 4:17 pm
AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency has launched a learning management system to support schools with remote and in-person instruction during the COVID-19 crisis. According to our news partner KETK, the TEA said Thursday, that Texas Home Learning 3.0 will be offered to all Texas schools for two years at no cost using CARES Act funding. The system will accommodate teachers, students, and parents to access content and communicate at a distance. The system is expected to save school districts up to $40 million and tax payers up to $22 million.

