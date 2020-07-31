WASHINGTON (AP) – The family of a slain soldier found dead near the Texas Army base where she was stationed has taken their story directly to President Donald Trump. Trump met with the family of Vanessa Guillen on Thursday. He told the family that they have his support and that he will personally help with funeral expenses. Ahead of the meeting with the president, several dozen demonstrators joined the family at rally calling for Fort Hood officials to be held accountable for Guillen’s death and for better investigations of harassment in the military. Guillen’s remains were found this month following her disappearance in April. Investigators say a fellow soldier killed her.