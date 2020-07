NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A Texas man has been indicted in the fatal shooting death of another man last year in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The New Orleans district attorney’s office says in a news release that 38-year-old Leonard Patty was charged with second-degree murder Thursday by a grand jury. The release says Patty is accused of shooting 34-year-old Jeremy Dilling following an early-morning scuffle on June 30, 2019. Patty, who is in custody, has not yet entered a plea.