HOUSTON (AP) – The family of a high school exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in a Texas school shooting have started a foundation in her name to honor her memory. Sabika Sheikh was killed in a May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston that left 10 people dead and at least 13 others wounded. The Sabika for Peace Foundation will provide university scholarships to low-income Pakistani women. The 17-year-old’s parents told the Houston Chronicle they created the foundation to expand educational opportunities for those most in need.