AUSTIN (AP) – Austin Police are asking for the public’s help as they look into a Saturday night shooting at an Austin protest that left one man dead. Austin officials say Thursday in a statement that anyone with relevant information should come forward. Officials say detectives have reviewed footage of nearby businesses and witnesses. Police say ta suspect has not been identified. Garrett Foster died after police say a disturbance began when a vehicle started honking at protesters. Foster, holding an AK-47 type assault rifle, approached the driver’s side window and was shot from inside.