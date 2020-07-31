Today is Friday July 31, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Austin police look to the public for help in shooting

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 4:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Austin Police are asking for the public’s help as they look into a Saturday night shooting at an Austin protest that left one man dead. Austin officials say Thursday in a statement that anyone with relevant information should come forward. Officials say detectives have reviewed footage of nearby businesses and witnesses. Police say ta suspect has not been identified. Garrett Foster died after police say a disturbance began when a vehicle started honking at protesters. Foster, holding an AK-47 type assault rifle, approached the driver’s side window and was shot from inside.

Austin police look to the public for help in shooting

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 4:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Austin Police are asking for the public’s help as they look into a Saturday night shooting at an Austin protest that left one man dead. Austin officials say Thursday in a statement that anyone with relevant information should come forward. Officials say detectives have reviewed footage of nearby businesses and witnesses. Police say ta suspect has not been identified. Garrett Foster died after police say a disturbance began when a vehicle started honking at protesters. Foster, holding an AK-47 type assault rifle, approached the driver’s side window and was shot from inside.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement