Today is Friday July 31, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 9:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon lost $1.1 billion in the second quarter, its economic pain deepening as the pandemic kept households on lockdown, diminishing the need for oil around the world. The Irving, Texas-based oil giant brought in $32 billion in revenue during the second quarter, less than half of what it brought in during the same quarter last year. Exxon produced 3.6 million barrels of oil, down 7% from the same time last year. CEO Darren Woods said the global pandemic and oversupply conditions significantly impacted Exxon’s finance. The quarter was one of the worst on record for the oil industry.

Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 9:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon lost $1.1 billion in the second quarter, its economic pain deepening as the pandemic kept households on lockdown, diminishing the need for oil around the world. The Irving, Texas-based oil giant brought in $32 billion in revenue during the second quarter, less than half of what it brought in during the same quarter last year. Exxon produced 3.6 million barrels of oil, down 7% from the same time last year. CEO Darren Woods said the global pandemic and oversupply conditions significantly impacted Exxon’s finance. The quarter was one of the worst on record for the oil industry.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement