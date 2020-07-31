NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon lost $1.1 billion in the second quarter, its economic pain deepening as the pandemic kept households on lockdown, diminishing the need for oil around the world. The Irving, Texas-based oil giant brought in $32 billion in revenue during the second quarter, less than half of what it brought in during the same quarter last year. Exxon produced 3.6 million barrels of oil, down 7% from the same time last year. CEO Darren Woods said the global pandemic and oversupply conditions significantly impacted Exxon’s finance. The quarter was one of the worst on record for the oil industry.