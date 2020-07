TYLER — Tyler police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting out the windows of a Whataburger early Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Friday and officers were on scene just minutes later at 345 South Southwest Loop 323. The Whataburger is located near an IHOP as well as a Walmart Supercenter. Investigators found that 11 shots were fired at the building. Thankfully, no one was injured despite workers being inside.