(MILWAUKEE) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday after two positive coronavirus tests were reported within the Cardinals organization.

The league said the game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:10 p.m. (CT).



The two teams were expected to play Friday in Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m. local time.



Six of the Major League Baseball's 30 teams will not be playing Friday because of coronavirus cases. That is 20% of the league.



