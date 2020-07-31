Today is Friday July 31, 2020
Victims of Kentucky pipeline explosion sue line operator

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 11:23 am
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP/Staff) – A lawsuit filed on behalf of those who were injured or who had property damaged in a fatal Kentucky pipeline explosion alleges the operator failed to maintain and repair the line. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit filed Thursday by a Danville attorney lists more than 80 people affected by the blast that killed a 58-year-old woman last August near Junction City. The lawsuit accuses Houston-based operator Texas Eastern Transmission LP and others of failing to properly build and maintain the line and failing to identify and correct hazardous conditions. Enbridge told the newspaper it had no comment. An investigation by federal authorities remains ongoing.

