Tyler — The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced co-recipients of the 2020 W.T. “Doc” Ballard award on Friday. NET Health announced Dr. Jeffrey Levin and Dr. Bruce Carter received this year’s Award for Excellence in Public Health.

Dr. Jeff Levin has been the face and the spokesperson for COVID-19 health information in Smith County. Since 2014, Dr. Levin has served as the Local Health Authority for Smith County, working tirelessly throughout the Coronavirus pandemic to keep the public informed with updated health and scientific information. He has been instrumental in our Smith County Emergency Operation Center, co-led by the City of Tyler and Smith County, and has been at the forefront of keeping community leaders informed to make decisions to best serve Smith County.

With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Bruce Carter initiated and coordinated a collaborative effort to ensure that critically ill patients could receive convalescent plasma treatment. His vision and collaboration with Carter BloodCare, the Smith County Medical Society, local hospitals, and the Northeast Texas Public Health District has resulted in the successful treatment and recovery of many of the most critically ill patients. Dr. Carter is being recognized not only for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for a career devoted to improving the health of his community.