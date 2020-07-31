TYLER — An 18-year-old Tyler man has been on arrested in connection with an incident on July 11. Tyler police announced in a news brief Friday, the arrest of Jackson Molina, of Tyler by the U.S. Marshall service on a charge of aggravated robbery. The crime took place around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Paluxy, when a man had his vehicle stolen, he followed and reports that people were shooting at him from the stolen vehicle. Two of the five involved in this crime remain at large. If you have information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Detective Jim Holt at 903-531-1028.