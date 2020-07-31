Parker in 2003 — Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage(LONDON) — Alan Parker, the British writer-director behind movies including Fame, Bugsy Malone, and Mississippi Burning died Friday after a lengthy illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 76.

A versatile filmmaker, Parker was known for moving fluidly through various genres — from the Civil Rights struggle-themed Mississippi Burning through lighter, more musical-oriented movies including 1980’s Fame, 1982’s mind-bending Pink Floyd: The Wall, the beloved 1991 film The Commitments, and Madonna’s big screen adaptation of Evita in 1996.

Parker was nominated for a Best Film and Best Director Academy Awards for Mississippi Burning and for Oliver Stone‘s 1978 locked-up-abroad drug drama Midnight Express.

