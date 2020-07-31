Today is Friday July 31, 2020
Cardinals v. Brewers game postponed due to coronavirus cases

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 11:50 am
Pete Van Vleet/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(MILWAUKEE) — The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday after two positive coronavirus tests were reported within the Cardinals organization.

The league said the game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:10 p.m. (CT).

The two teams were expected to play Friday in Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m. local time.

Six of the Major League Baseball’s 30 teams will not be playing Friday because of coronavirus cases. That is 20% of the league.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

