TYLER — The City of Tyler announced in a news brief on Friday, that they are currently accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions. The deadline for application is Aug. 10. The city council will name appointments during their City Council meeting on Aug. 26. The terms are for two year terms and appointees will serve voluntarily and without pay.

The boards and commissions include:

Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)

Airport Advisory Board

Historic Preservation Board

Keep Tyler Beautiful Board

Library Board

Neighborhood Revitalization Board

Half-Cent Sales Tax Board

Parks Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

North East Texas Public Health District Board

Traffic Safety Board

Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)

Animal Care Advisory Board

Board of Adjustment (Zoning)

Civil Service Commission

Construction Board of Adjustments

Disabilities Issue Review Board

Industrial Development Corp.

Main Street Board

Members must reside inside the City limits. Except when otherwise authorized by ordinance. There may be additional requirements for some board positions. Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online at CityofTyler.org. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, or you can call the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 and have an application faxed or mailed to you.