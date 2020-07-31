TYLER — The City of Tyler announced in a news brief on Friday, that they are currently accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions. The deadline for application is Aug. 10. The city council will name appointments during their City Council meeting on Aug. 26. The terms are for two year terms and appointees will serve voluntarily and without pay.
The boards and commissions include:
Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)
Airport Advisory Board
Historic Preservation Board
Keep Tyler Beautiful Board
Library Board
Neighborhood Revitalization Board
Half-Cent Sales Tax Board
Parks Board
Planning and Zoning Commission
North East Texas Public Health District Board
Traffic Safety Board
Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)
Animal Care Advisory Board
Board of Adjustment (Zoning)
Civil Service Commission
Construction Board of Adjustments
Disabilities Issue Review Board
Industrial Development Corp.
Main Street Board
Members must reside inside the City limits. Except when otherwise authorized by ordinance. There may be additional requirements for some board positions. Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online at CityofTyler.org. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, or you can call the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 and have an application faxed or mailed to you.