TYLER — On Friday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran filed the Fiscal Year 2021 Proposed Budget, which drops the tax rate by a full penny from the current fiscal year in an effort to provide tax relief to property owners during this time when so many have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commissioners Court has held numerous budget workshops dealing with the Proposed Budget, hearing input from the public.

Now that it has filed with the County Clerk’s Office, the Commissioners Court will hold additional public meetings on the Proposed Budget and proposed tax rate before adopting those items on August 25. Fiscal Year 2021 goes into effect October 1, 2020.

The Proposed Budget (among other items:)

· Delays the previously planned bond election for a new Courthouse, originally planned for Nov. 2020;

· Transfer $1.8 million from the Capital Improvement Projects Fund to General Fund to cover decreases

· Uses $2.2 million from the Road and Bridge Department Fund Reserves to support continued FY 2021

Road and Bridge maintenance and operations to ensure that the priority on infrastructure is not affected;

· Cuts a number of general operating expenses under local control;

· Reduces fleet expenditures from $1.2 million to under $400,000; and

· Reduces the number of total employees in the County, by eliminating a variety of positions, while reclassifying other positions to cover new needs in the Sheriff’s Office and Office of the District Attorney.

Although the proposed budget does not provide for any across-the-board Cost of Living Adjustments or salary increases for employees, no additional contribution toward health insurance will be required and health benefits will remain steady.

To view the entire FY2021 Proposed Budget, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/home/showdocument?id=10332.