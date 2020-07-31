Today is Friday July 31, 2020
Family says U.S. Marine’s Russian prison sentence is unjust

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2020 at 3:49 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – The family of a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran who got a 9-year prison sentence in Russia for assaulting two police officers says the sentence is unjust and politically motivated. Trevor Reed was charged in August 2019 with assaulting the officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he has no recollection of what happened during and after his arrest and has since been jailed in Moscow. U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan pledged in his statement to continue to advocate on Reed’s behalf and said that the safety and welfare of all U.S. citizens in Russia is his highest priority.

