ATHENS — Athens ISD was able to retrieve information from a backup server and a ransom that was demanded from a cyber-criminal would not be paid. The District made the announcement on Friday, after earlier this week sharing that they had fallen victim to a ransomware attack which encrypted many years of vital data stored on servers. According to our news partner KETK, the cyber attack prohibited files from being accessed. The school board held an emergency meeting and approved to pay the ransom, which was negotiated down to $25,000 after originally being $50,000.

Engineers from the cybersecurity firm Fortinet have confirmed that there is no evidence any data was physically removed and no personal information was taken. Fortinet also said that the virus, which was named COVID4YOU, originated from overseas and appeared to be a new one.