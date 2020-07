TYLER — Caldwell Zoo announced the name of the newest member of their family on Friday: Xena June. Xena June is the baby giraffe born in early June KTBB introduced her last week to listeners when the zoo invited the public to help name the reticulated giraffe. According to our news partner KETK, more than 1,200 entry’s were submitted. Xena June struggled early on, but has recovered and is now ready to meet her adoring public.