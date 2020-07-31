KILGORE — Kilgore College student Dani Moreno won the first-ever Cruise for Success grand prize on Friday. The school announced she is is the winner of Chevrolet Cruze, presented by Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore. Ten students were finalists,seated on the front row, names were drawn one at time with the first eight students drawn winning $500. With two students left, two car fobs were drawn from the hat with only one that operated the new car. Moreno possessed the winning car fob and the keys to her new car. Michael Elliot, of Haltom City, took away the runner-up prize of $1,000.

The Cruise for Success program allows qualifying KC students to earn points throughout the fall and spring semesters for a chance to win a new car, sponsored by Patterson Chevrolet Kilgore.