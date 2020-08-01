Today is Saturday August 01, 2020
Law firm representing Fort Hood soldier in fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2020 at 3:59 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A Dallas law firm says it is representing a soldier stationed at Fort Hood who fatally shot an armed demonstrator at an Austin rally against police violence last weekend. The law firm Broden & Mickelsen identified him Thursday as Sgt. Daniel Perry, who is on active duty with the U.S. Army. Perry has not been charged, and Austin police have not named him as a suspect in their investigation. U.S. Army officials confirmed that Perry is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood. Broden says Perry was carrying a handgun in his car and fired at Foster when he pointed an AK-47 type assault rifle at him.

AUSTIN (AP) – A Dallas law firm says it is representing a soldier stationed at Fort Hood who fatally shot an armed demonstrator at an Austin rally against police violence last weekend. The law firm Broden & Mickelsen identified him Thursday as Sgt. Daniel Perry, who is on active duty with the U.S. Army. Perry has not been charged, and Austin police have not named him as a suspect in their investigation. U.S. Army officials confirmed that Perry is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood. Broden says Perry was carrying a handgun in his car and fired at Foster when he pointed an AK-47 type assault rifle at him.

