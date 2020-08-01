AUSTIN (AP) – Six people have been arrested on a variety of charges as the state’s crackdown on protesters at the Texas Capitol continues. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Gabriel Brett Krug of Temple and 18-year-old Jordan Chance Teal of Austin have been charged with felonies. Krug is accused of damaging state property at the Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion, while Teal is accused of injuring a state trooper. Four others were charged with misdemeanors. The six were arrested over the past two weeks and accused of actions during May 30-31 protests of police brutality against Black and Hispanic persons.