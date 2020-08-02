LONGVIEW — The Longview Main Street Program and One Hundred Acres of Heritage, Inc., recently nominated four downtown businesses and organizations for 2020 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards. According to a news release, the annual honors highlight and celebrate the achievement of businesses, developers, individuals, and organizations in their efforts to promote and develop their respective downtown districts. This year, Longview Main Street nominated Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building, Silver Grizzly Espresso, Heartisans Marketplace and VeraBank. Local programs will be notified in September whether they are award finalists, and awards will be presented this fall at a virtual event. Go to https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ to learn more.