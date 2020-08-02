TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Aug. 3. That includes night work beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, on a new I-20 resurfacing project between FM 849 and US 69 in Smith County. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the work zone. In Tyler, paving operations continue on Loop 323 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Current work is on the south side between SH 155 and US 69. Expect lane closures and delays during this work. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/030-2020.html for a complete rundown of projects around the district.