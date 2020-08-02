TYLER — The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will offer a final day of free walk-up testing Monday for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Testing, which began this past Thursday, will take place at the Tyler Senior Center on Garden Valley Rd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tests are free to the public and do not require advance registration. However, you can go to https://texas.curativeinc.com to pre-register. Persons tested need access to a cell phone since results will be returned by text message.