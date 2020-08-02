Today is Sunday August 02, 2020
Texas doesn’t report COVID-19 case count amid system upgrade

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2020 at 4:57 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Texas did not report daily counts of COVID-19 cases nor fatalities Sunday as health officials worked to upgrade the electronic system they use to process lab reports. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the Sunday counts will be published Monday after the scheduled upgrade is completed. The department on Saturday reported 9,539 COVID-19 cases and another 268 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brought the state to 430,485 confirmed cases and 6,837 fatalities. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested.

