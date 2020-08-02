Today is Sunday August 02, 2020
Posted/updated on: August 2, 2020 at 5:02 pm
EL PASO (AP) – An infant boy who survived the shooting last year that left his parents and 21 others dead now likes to thumb through picture books and dance to a Batman jingle with his grandmother. His uncle says the toddler, Paul Anchondo, probably won’t learn for years what happened to his parents in an event that many El Paso residents still struggle to comprehend. Tito Anchondo says the attack at a Walmart a year ago opened his eyes to violent racial tensions in the U.S. that he had not noticed in El Paso.

