Man charged in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old brother

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2020 at 5:04 pm
HALTOM CITY (AP) – A Texas man has been charged with capital murder charge police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a Fort Worth suburb. Haltom City police say officers were called to a home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police Chief Cody Phillips says officers found 20-year-old Isidro Brito Bruno nearby with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound. He was taken to a hospital and by Sunday morning was jailed on a $250,000 bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

