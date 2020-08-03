Today is Monday August 03, 2020
Gregg County Fair canceled for 2020

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2020 at 11:37 am
GREGG COUNTY, — Another East Texas event falls victim to the coronavirus. The Gregg County Fair’s Facebook page announced the 2020 attraction will not happen this year. The State Fair of Texas and the East Texas State Fair had already pulled the plug last month. The Gregg County Fair began in 1949 as a venture started by the Jaycee chapter in the area. Since its inception, the fair has brought in vendors, families, and anyone interested in a fun time from all over Gregg County and the surrounding areas.

GREGG COUNTY, — Another East Texas event falls victim to the coronavirus. The Gregg County Fair's Facebook page announced the 2020 attraction will not happen this year. The State Fair of Texas and the East Texas State Fair had already pulled the plug last month. The Gregg County Fair began in 1949 as a venture started by the Jaycee chapter in the area. Since its inception, the fair has brought in vendors, families, and anyone interested in a fun time from all over Gregg County and the surrounding areas.

