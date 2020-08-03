Today is Monday August 03, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Keep Tyler Beautiful to host Project Daffodil Sale this fall

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2020 at 11:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful began their annual Daffodil bulb online sale on Monday. The sale will continue through Sept. 23. A ready-to-plant bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils costs $20 each and will include 50 bulbs. Anyone interested can pre-order their Daffodil bulbs online http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com/Beautification/Project-Daffodil. You can also order in person at the Keep Tyler Beautiful office in the Harvey Hall Convention Center on W. Front St. The bulbs will be available to pick up in November.

Keep Tyler Beautiful to host Project Daffodil Sale this fall

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2020 at 11:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful began their annual Daffodil bulb online sale on Monday. The sale will continue through Sept. 23. A ready-to-plant bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils costs $20 each and will include 50 bulbs. Anyone interested can pre-order their Daffodil bulbs online http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com/Beautification/Project-Daffodil. You can also order in person at the Keep Tyler Beautiful office in the Harvey Hall Convention Center on W. Front St. The bulbs will be available to pick up in November.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement