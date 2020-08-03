TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful began their annual Daffodil bulb online sale on Monday. The sale will continue through Sept. 23. A ready-to-plant bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils costs $20 each and will include 50 bulbs. Anyone interested can pre-order their Daffodil bulbs online http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com/Beautification/Project-Daffodil. You can also order in person at the Keep Tyler Beautiful office in the Harvey Hall Convention Center on W. Front St. The bulbs will be available to pick up in November.