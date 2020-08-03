Today is Monday August 03, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

The movie version of ‘CATS’ “was ridiculous” says its Broadway creator Andrew Lloyd Webber

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2020 at 2:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Universal Pictures(LONDON) — It’s been a year since the movie hit theaters, but the claws are still out for the live-action version of CATS

Now, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Tony-winning creator of the hit Broadway musical on which the movie is based is speaking up — and no, he didn’t like it either. 

“The problem with the film was that [director] Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” Webber told The Sunday Times of London in a new interview. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”

The live-action film that starred Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Rebel Wilson was panned upon its trailer’s release, and became a pricey flop for Universal before it swept the Razzie Awards and became a punchline at the Oscars

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The movie version of ‘CATS’ “was ridiculous” says its Broadway creator Andrew Lloyd Webber

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2020 at 2:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Universal Pictures(LONDON) — It’s been a year since the movie hit theaters, but the claws are still out for the live-action version of CATS

Now, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Tony-winning creator of the hit Broadway musical on which the movie is based is speaking up — and no, he didn’t like it either. 

“The problem with the film was that [director] Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” Webber told The Sunday Times of London in a new interview. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”

The live-action film that starred Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Rebel Wilson was panned upon its trailer’s release, and became a pricey flop for Universal before it swept the Razzie Awards and became a punchline at the Oscars

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement