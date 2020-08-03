Universal Pictures(LONDON) — It’s been a year since the movie hit theaters, but the claws are still out for the live-action version of CATS.

Now, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Tony-winning creator of the hit Broadway musical on which the movie is based is speaking up — and no, he didn’t like it either.

“The problem with the film was that [director] Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” Webber told The Sunday Times of London in a new interview. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”

The live-action film that starred Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Rebel Wilson was panned upon its trailer’s release, and became a pricey flop for Universal before it swept the Razzie Awards and became a punchline at the Oscars.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.