Lifetime(LOS ANGELES) — Lifetime has announced it will be debuting its first ever Christmas movie featuring an LGBTQ romance.

The movie — called The Christmas Set Up — will follow Hugo, a New York corporate lawyer who goes home to Milwaukee for the holidays and runs into his secret high school crush, Patrick.

The network’s annual slate of holiday films will also include A Sugar & Spice Holiday, which centers on a Chinese-American family; Christmas Ever After, starring Tony winner Ali Stroker; Christmas Unwrapped, produced by Tiffany Haddish; and Dear Christmas, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Jason Priestly.

The full “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” movie slate will be released in September.

Last month, Lifetime’s Christmas movie competitor, Hallmark Channel, announced part of its original holiday movie lineup and was criticized for its lack of LGBTQ representation. Following the criticism, Hallmark announced its commitment to diversity and promised upcoming films would contain LGBTQ storylines.

By Andrea Tuccillo

