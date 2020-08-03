EAST TEXAS — A legend in the high school coaching died on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Dickey Meeks death was shared by family members, but did not give details on his passing. Meeks spent 42 years as a high school football coach, with 37 as a head coach. Meeks won state championships at Chapel Hill in 1989, and Henderson in 2010. Meeks retirement became official in 2016, following his second tenure at Mount Vernon.

In January of 2017, Meeks was waiting on a new heart, after contracting Rheumatic Fever at the age of 10, which caused damage to his heart. He was able to receive a heart transplant. In 2013, Meeks underwent double-heart valve replacement surgery, leading to his first stint in retirement, but came back for a second tenure in Mount Vernon. Meeks has coached in schools all across East Texas, including: Mount Vernon, Chapel Hill, Henderson, Pine Tree, and Pittsburg. Meeks won over 250 games.