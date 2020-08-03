MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University announced a sizeable donation on Monday. According to a news brief from the school, Irene Sisk gave $100,000 to ETBU. A $75,000 gift is designated for the new on-campus Health Services Clinic, and $25,000 is designated for an endowed student scholarship. ETBU’s health clinic will be named the Sisk Health Services Clinic in honor of Mrs. Sisk’s gift and and in memory of her late husband, Dr. Walter Sisk, M.D. The clinic is opening for the Fall 2020 semester.