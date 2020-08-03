PALESTINE — Palestine police arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged assault at a Wal-Mart on Loop 256 in the city. According to a news release on Monday, the victim reported an unknown black male poured a chemical, believed to be a cleaning solution, on her upper body and face while she shopped in the store. The victim, a 49 year-old Palestine resident,accompanied by two small children did not know the suspect, who fled. The victim was transported by ambulance to Palestine Regional ER for treatment.

While the Officers were investigating the incident, the suspect, later identified as Willie James Lewis, 37 of Oakwood, returned. Police say Lewis followed an Officer to the front of the store and attacked them from behind using a shopping cart. Officers were able to take Lewis into custody following a struggle. Prior to assaulting the Officer, Lewis had also damaged a patrol vehicle that was parked outside of the store. Lewis was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked without further incident. Lewis was charged with

· Assault on a Public Servant

· Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

· Endangering a Child

· Criminal Mischief >$2,500<$30,000 · Two Palestine Municipal Court Warrants The officer was treated and released at the scene of the crime.