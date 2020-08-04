TYLER — Opposition continues to grow over a proposed overpass on the Loop in Tyler. The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization decided to change the language in their transportation improvement program after an unanimous vote, eliminating the reference to the overpass. The language now reflects overall support to improving the intersection, meaning they will consider other alternatives. According to our news partner KETK, one of the fastest growing areas in Smith County is along Old Jacksonville Hwy from Tyler to Bullard, so the Tyler Area MPO started several expansion projects. One will include widening from 4-6 lanes and an overpass at the intersection of Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Hwy. Local businesses feel the overpass would be disruptive. Groups of concerned citizens and local companies formed a coalition called “Stop the Overpass Folly.” They say plans threaten jobs, safety and the local economy. The decision to change the language will not affect the plans of the 6 lane expansion. The Department of Transportation is scheduled to meet in September to discuss plans moving forward.